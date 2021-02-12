Palmetto Brewing, Walmart team up for inclusivity in brewing initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston-based brewery Palmetto Brewing and Walmart have teamed up to promote diversity in the brewing industry.

As part of a nation-wide initiative founded by Weathered Souls Brewery in San Antonio, Texas, participating breweries “create the same brew under the same label,” Black is Beautiful beer.

The beer is a stout, with the base recipe provided by Weathered Souls. Breweries are encouraged to add their own unique twists.

1,207 breweries are participating, with at least one in every state. The initiative has spread to 22 countries.

Walmart is assisting nine breweries across the US, including Palmetto Brewing, with scaling up the initiative by selling the beer in around 300 stores.

According to the Black is Beautiful beer website, participating breweries are asked to do the following: