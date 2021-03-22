Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 sold in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Check your tickets! State lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 drawing Sunday night produced a ticket worth $200,000.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at ‘A Plus’ on University Boulevard in North Charleston.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Sunday, March 21
6 – 10 – 11 – 24 – 29   Power-Up: 2

Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Additionally, more than 6,000 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Sunday’s drawing.

Lottery officials say winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

