Palmetto Goodwill hosting Hippie Dash 5K race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Goodwill is inviting the Lowcountry to participate in the Hippie Dash 5K race on March 5.

The goal of the race is to “raise awareness and funding for people with disabilities.”

The race will be held at James Island County Park and will begin at 10:00 a.m.

DJs, food trucks, and vendors will be on site throughout the morning.

Participants of all ages — and dogs — are invited to run or walk the 3.1 mile course and wear their most groovy 70’s gear.

