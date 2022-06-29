NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Goodwill will host a hiring event featuring multiple employers on Wednesday, July 6.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from over 10 different organizations during the event, which will last from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Participating employers include, but are not limited to, TELUS International, MUSC, DCL Corporation, Roper Staffing, Landmark Construction, Sevita, FedEx, Carta/Transdev, Job Impulse, Broadstep, and the City of Goose Creek.

The event is being held at the Palmetto Goodwill Career Opportunity Center’s main office, located at 2150 Eagle Drive, Bldg. 100.