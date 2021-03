FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Palace on Wednesday will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the homeless community.

The clinic will be at Tricounty Family Ministries (2105 Cosgrove Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Patients will receive a single-dose J&J vaccine.

Masks are required, and will be provided for those who do not have their own.