CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local tribute band The Reckoning will perform this Saturday at Palmetto Islands County Park.

The band will perform a series of songs described as the “Grateful Dead.”

Gates for the park open at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 12 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase per car at $40. Advance purchases are encouraged as the event may sell out and limited ticket sales will be available on-site.

There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors including Fab Sliders, King of Pops, Country Salt Apparel, and Crystal Blue Creations.

Outdoor food, alcohol, coolers, and pets are all prohibited at the event. Smoking and vaping will be allowed in a designated area.

Palmetto Islands County Park is located at 444 Needlebrush Parkway in Mount Pleasant.