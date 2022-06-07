NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) on Friday will host an in-person job fair in North Charleston.

The event is open to anyone seeking a career in administrative or clinical healthcare.

Job opportunities include, but are not limited to: certified medical assistants, medical lab technicians, lab support specialists, pharmacy techs, physical therapists, health information specialists, phone operators, and front desk attendants.

Candidates should bring resumes and be prepared for interviews on site. Lunch will be provided.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2500 Elms Center Road in North Charleston.