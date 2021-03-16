Palmetto Relay Race happening this weekend

Runners in Nike shoes compete in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11th annual Palmetto Relay Race is happening this weekend.

Runners will begin Friday morning at the Santee State Park and travel 200 miles through Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Berkeley Counties, finishing at the Town of Awendaw Park around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Around 700 runners are expected to participate.

For runners that prefer shorter distances, the Palmetto70 will take place Saturday in the Lowcountry.

The route is as follows:

Runners will approach the area from Huger, SC in Berkeley County. Participants will travel on the following roads: Guerin’s Bridge Rd., HWY 17, Darrell Creek Trail, Park Ave. Blvd, Park West Blvd., and Thomas Cario Blvd.

From Laurel Hill Elementary School, runners will continue on Thomas Cario Blvd. Park W Blvd., HWY 17, Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mathis Ferry Rd., and Wingo Way. At the Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park, runners will travel across the Ravenel Bridge to the East Bay Running Path before making their way back over the Bridge.

Runners will then make their way to Mt. Pleasant Academy and Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary via Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd., Patriots Point Blvd., West Coleman Blvd., Center St., Simmons St., and McCants Dr. From Rifle Range Rd, runners will traverse the Isle of Palms Connector, Palm Blvd., and Middle St.

From Sunrise Presbyterian Church, runners will continue on Jasper/Palm Blvd., the IOP Connector, Rifle Range Rd., Six Mile Rd., US 17, Hamlin Rd., Billy Swalls Blvd. Porchers Bluff Rd, S Morgans Point Rd., and Landau Lane.

From New Covenant Church of God, Runners will make their way to the finish line at Awendaw Park via HWY 17, Seewee Rd., and Doar Rd.