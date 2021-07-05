Palmetto Scholars Academy teacher awarded Holocaust Education Fellowship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Justin Gadsden of Palmetto Scholars Academy is the latest Alfred Lerner Fellow for the prized Holocaust Education Fellowship from the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR).

Last week, Gadsden participated in JRF’s intensive five-day Summer Institute.

JFR selected a total of 21 middle and high school English and social studies teachers from 12 states and four additional educators at U.S.-based Holocaust centers.

The program consists of an intensive academic seminar in which fellows attend various lectures delivered by notable Holocaust scholars.

Following the lectures, the seminar allows participants to gather in small groups to discuss the presented content in addition to sharing teaching concepts and effective methods of introducing the subject in their classrooms.

Teachers must have taught for at least five years to be awarded the fellowship.

For more information on JRF, visit jrf.org.