Palmetto Trail remains open for people who want a little exercise during the COVID-19 shutdown

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – If you need to get out of the house for a little exercise, the Palmetto Trail is waiting for you.

South Carolina’s premiere cross-state trail system will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials with the Palmetto Conservation Foundation.

Being able to hike the trail will allow people and families an opportunity to get outside to hike a local portion of the trail and relieve stress, exercise or just enjoy some outdoor education.

The Palmetto Trail consists of 370 miles of trail across South Carolina from Walhalla in Oconee County to Awendaw in Charleston County.





“We encourage everyone to get out and get local on the Palmetto Trail. Nature helps us reconnect during times of separation and we are proud to be able to offer that connection,” said Said Executive Director Mary Roe.

Those who plan to walk the trail are asked to use passages that are closest to their homes or branch out to some of the less populated areas to practice proper social distancing protocols and follow orders from Governor McMaster.

Free maps can be found by going to www.palmettoconservation.org and many of the maps can now be found on the mobile app Avenza. Go to www.avenzamaps.com or find it in the app store.