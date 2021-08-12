Papa John’s hiring 200 new team members in Charleston area

FILE- This Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows a slice of cheese pizza at the Papa John’s pizza shop in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials after reports he used a racial slur. Schnatter apologized Wednesday, July 11, and said he would resign as chairman after Forbes reported that he used the slur during a media training session. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO last year after criticizing NFL protests. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As part of Papa John’s National Hiring Week, Charleston-area locations are planning to hire 200 new team members for a variety of positions.

Jobs range from delivery drivers to pizza makers to management. Papa John’s says they are looking for candidates “who love pizza, bring a unique flavor to our table, and are interested in working together

to make dinner tables in the Charleston area even tastier.”

Employees enjoy “flexible hours, healthcare and company matching 401k savings plans, as well as regular

raises and bonus potential and opportunities for leadership programs and tuition reimbursement through

the Papa John’s Dough & Degrees program.”

The three hiring events will feature free food and prizes. The dates and locations are as follows:

1836 Ashley River Rd. August 16th through 19th 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

1027 Folly Rd. – August 20th 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

8421 Dorchester Rd. – August 18th 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on working at Papa John’s.