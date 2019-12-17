Parents address school district plans to combine West Ashley middle schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday night, a number of proposals aimed to improve the school district were discussed and passed.



During that meeting, there was opportunity to provide public comment on these issues. ​

One hot topic that had a lot of parent input was the plan to combine two West Ashley Middle Schools. ​

It’s a motion that would impact a number of middle school students in West Ashley. ​

There are two schools in the area: the older West Ashley Middle School and the New C.E. Williams Campus.

To make it equitable, all the sixth graders would go to the older building on the West Ashley middle school campus​.

The 7th and 8th graders would go to the new building at the C.E William’s campus.

This would be effective for the 2020-2021 school year. ​

One local parent says he’s concerned about a sixth grade only academy and that the process is being rushed​.

Currently, he says there’s no plan to make that sixth-grade academy in the old building​.

“I’ve never seen an example of a sixth grade only school [and] I don’t see any reason. I looked at a sixth grade-only school in Columbia and I found they have 210 percent more incidences of bullying and harassment at that school. I know that my seventh grader benefited from being around 7th and 8th graders as models and mentors so I’d like to see that for my daughter,” Says Francis Beylottee a local parent.

The measure received final approval by the board of trustees in November. For more answers to questions you may have about this plan, you can visit the link here.