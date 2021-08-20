Parents frustrated about CCSD quarantine rules for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of some students who attend Lucy Beckham High School and other schools in the Charleston County School District said they are ‘strongly opposed’ to quarantine requirements set by the district.

After the Lucy Beckham football team was placed under quarantine on Monday and missed the first day of school, a parent of a player on the team reached out to News 2 with some concerns.

Parents say some players who were not proven to have had COVID-19 exposure, and have no symptoms were not able to come to class because they are unvaccinated.

“Right now there is more than one child who is at home, prohibited from going to school, who is not sick, who has not been proven to have been in contact with anyone who has COVID,” said Lucy Beckham High School Foundation President Catherine Templeton, who represents the concerned parents at the school.

Parents were also frustrated that students in quarantine were not able to learn while away from the classroom.

The group called on CCSD to provide video calls for students in quarantine so they can listen in on instruction.

“If the board of Charleston County cannot start letting our kids who are not sick, who have not been proven to have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 go back to school then at least let them observe their classes online,” said Templeton.

CCSD told News 2 that students will be given work to do while out of the classroom and that teachers will work with them to bring them up to speed when they return.

The Lucy Beckham football team will miss the rest of the school week and will return to the classroom on Monday when their quarantine period ends.