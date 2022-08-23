MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents in Mount Pleasant are fighting against a proposal to rezone Carolina Park Elementary School.

It comes as leaders with the Charleston County School District (CCSD) predict growth in north Mount Pleasant will lead to an overcrowding issue.

Right now, three options are being explored by CCSD leaders that could rearrange attendance zones for Carolina Park Elementary students. Those options will be discussed during a Charleston County Constituent School Board meeting on Tuesday.

But parents are expressing two main concerns about the plans. One, they chose to live in Carolina Park so their children could attend the neighborhood school, and two, it would be the second rezoning in less than five years.

Some of the options CCSD will present would have kids who currently live close enough to ride their bikes to school be rezoned to a school in another neighborhood.

“It’s not looking good for us right now. We’re handing out flyers, we’re very active on social media,” said Carolina Park parent Jonathan Mars, who opposes the rezoning. “We really want to try to drive home the fact that we are a walking and biking neighborhood and we’re going to meet and walk over to school ahead of time and really try to show that.”

CCSD leaders say they want the community’s input on the proposal. The Constituent School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. with public comments accepted.