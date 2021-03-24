Park Circle Art Walk happening April 10

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Park Circle community has developed a creative way for local artists to display their works while maintaining safe social distancing.

From 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm. on April 10, artists throughout the neighborhood will display/perform a work in their front yards, all located near Park Circle.

The area has been divided into four “Creative Boroughs:” South Duck Pond, West and Southwest Circle, Northeast Circle, and the Oak Terrace Area.

Some of the artists will be selling their works.

Viewers can walk, bike, scooter, or drive through the neighborhood and enjoy the talents of their neighbors.

Participants range from production company Rough House Pictures, known for works such as Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones, to Tate Nation, a Lowcountry artist known for his vibrant puzzles.

The event has already begun showcasing some of the participating artists on its Facebook Page.