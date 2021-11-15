Park Circle Cares having free food giveaway for Lowcountry families Nov. 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Cares non-profit will host a free food giveaway for people in the Lowcountry struggling with food insecurity.

Park Circle Cares will hand out produce and more items to the community, free of charge, on Saturday, November 20.

“We are proud to have served the community during the troubling times of Covid. But now we are happy to announce that we are going back to more of a farmer’s market style of distributing produce,” says Joe Schmitt, Communications Director.

The distribution will take place at North Charleston High School in the west side parking lot of the campus.

“Clients can take as much produce as they want. Park Circle Cares has ordered turkey breasts, but we know they will go fast,” Schmitt adds. “We encourage people to bring their own bags or boxes to carry groceries. Since Covid isn’t really over, we do ask clients and volunteers who haven’t been vaccinated to wear a mask.”

The non-profit will also have dry goods but will not know for sure until the day of the event.

“We service people of all ages and walks of life. The safety of our clients and volunteers is paramount.” CEO Orly Janssen says. “Our mission remains the same, to distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect.”

North Charleston High School is located at 1087 East Montague Avenue.

For more information visit Facebook.com/parkcirclecares.