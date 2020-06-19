Park Circle Cares hosting food distribution drive-thru

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organization, Park Circle Cares, is hosting a free food giveaway on Saturday, June 20. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be located at 3950 Azalea Drive.

The organization will be providing those in need with nutritious food, including produce and meat. Communications Director, Joe Schitt, said “now more than ever, it’s important to provide people with nutritious food.”

To comply with health and safety guidelines, food will be distributed “drive-thru” style, with families remaining in their vehicles and volunteers delivering the goods directly to the vehicles.

For more information, click here.