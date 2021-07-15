Park Circle Cares hosting food distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Cares on Saturday will host a food distribution in the parking lot of North Charleston High School at 10:00 a.m.

The group is hoping to meet the needs of food-insecure community members.

The event will be ‘farmer’s market style,’ meaning participants will be able to walk around the area and pick out the items that they want.

There will be produce and possibly meat and dried goods, though the organization says that they won’t know for sure until Saturday morning.

Communications Director Joe Schmitt said “clients can take as much produce as they want,” and that people are encouraged to bring their own bags and boxes.

Anyone who is not yet vaccinated is asked to wear a mask during the event.