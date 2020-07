NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Park Circle Cares will host a food giveaway in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott (470 Goer Drive).

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will last until the supply runs out. Families can drive-thru a line, and volunteers will deliver boxes of food filled with “wholesome produce and meat” to cars.

CEO Orly Janssen said that the mission is simple: “distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect.”