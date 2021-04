A volunteer hands a box of food to David Medina, right, at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Cares will host two food giveaways in the upcoming weeks to assist those struggling with food insecurity.

The first will be April 3 at the North Charleston Marriott. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be a drive-thru format.

The date for the second distribution is not yet set.

CEO Orly Janssen said that the mission of the organization is “to distribute nutritious food and treat people with dignity and respect.”