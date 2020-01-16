Park Circle Cares to host food giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local non-profit Park Circle Cares is hosting a food giveaway on Saturday, January 18!

They will be distributing “nutritious foods” like produce, protein, and canned goods to “assist people in the Lowcountry who struggle with food insecurity” according to the press release.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Ferndale Community Center (1919 Bolton St.) in North Charleston.

Communications Director Joe Schmitt emphasized the need for events like this:

Food insecurity affects more people than you can imagine. We try to make it easy. Just show up and take food home for your family. It’s a shame that thousands of families in the Charleston area live paycheck to paycheck and have to make tough decisions such as buy very basic groceries or pay the light bill.

CEO Orly Janssen elaborated, promising that they would not be giving away anything that they would not serve their own families. He, described their mission as “distributing nutritious food, and treating people with dignity and respect.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/parkcirclecares