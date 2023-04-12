ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Changes could be made to how parking is monitored at one Lowcountry beach community.

Isle of Palms City Councilmembers said the urgency to make this change comes less than a week after five people were injured in a shooting during a senior skip day gathering on the beach.

The plan would free up beach service officers so they can focus on safety.

Councilmembers are proposing bringing in a third party to manage parking — for several reasons.

“We are looking at outsourcing parking to a parking contractor,” said councilmember Blair Hahn. “I think it’s going to save the city a little bit of money because we won’t have to deal with parking permits, parking tickets.”

But it will require beachgoers to do a little more work on their end.

“It would force people that are public parking to register with their license number, credit card number, and their name,” Hahn said.

In return, it would allow the city to be more efficient with crowd control.

“That way we know who’s on the island, how long they’re on the island, and where they are on the island,” Hahn said.

The city would also reassign the beach security officers who manage parking so that they can monitor the beaches instead.

“That frees up our police department to pay attention to what’s going on beachfront regardless of what may be happening. That gives us more assets on the beach and allows the contractor to deal with parking issues and parking violations,” Hahn said.

City council said there’s a greater push to get this done after last Friday’s shooting.

“Because of what happened last Friday, there’s more urgency to get more security to the island, and make it safer for everybody. That’s the bottom line is come to the beach but let’s be safe,” Hahn said.

City council will vote on the proposal at their next meeting which is at the end of the month.