CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced Friday it will partner with Liz Guthridge to offer parliamentarian services to the Board of Trustees.

It comes following a wave of controversial actions taken by the board and multiple school board meetings that were seen as chaotic.

Guthridge is described by the district as a professional registered parliamentarian who strives to help individuals and organizations solve their parliamentary procedure and related meeting/organizational challenges.

She lives in Charleston with her husband and therapy dog.

“Thanks to my public high school in Sand Springs, OK, I got a head start on learning parliamentary procedure. As a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), I competed in parliamentary procedure team contests on the state and national level. These experiences showed me the value of deliberative meeting practices, said Guthridge.

“Years later, I remain committed to applying the principles of Robert’s Rules of Order to conduct meetings openly, efficiently, and fairly. I’m looking forward to working with the Board of Trustees, especially in support of public education and the schools in Charleston County,” she added.

Guthridge is a graduate of Northwestern University (BSJ), University of Connecticut (MBA), and the University of Southern California (MA). She has an Executive Masters from the NeuroLeadership Institute and has studied habits and behavior design with Dr. BJ Fogg of Stanford University. S

She also serves as a volunteer coach for the College of Charleston MBA Women of Impact Program.

Guthridge provides services for a range of non-profit organizations and for-profit companies around the United States. She also has served on boards and acted as a presiding officer.