CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, and members of the Sutherland family on Wednesday released statements on the $10 million settlement recently reached between Charleston County and the family of Jamal Sutherland, who died January 5 while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The statements can be read in full below: