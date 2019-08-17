Parts of Charleston roads to be closed due to repairs at the Charleston Water Systems facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roads in Charleston are expected to have some closures due to leak repairs.

According to officials, repairs to fix the leak at the Charleston Water Systems facility on Plum Island will continue on Sunday, August 18 starting at 12:00 P.M. and is expected to be completed at about 5:00 P.M.

During the repairs, Harborview Road will be reduced to a single lane of travel from the South Carolina 30 ramps to the James Island Creek Bridge at the Ellis Creek Fish Camp Restaurant. There will be flagmen present to facilitate the single lane of travel.

Travel delays are to be expected and you are encouraged to use Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road as alternative routes during this time.