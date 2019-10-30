Passenger dead, driver arrested following early morning DUI crash on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead, and another has been arrested following a single-car collision early Wednesday morning on Johns Island.

Charleston County Deputies responded to a crash in the area of Brownswood Road near Killfish Road just after 2:00 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Brownswood Road when it left the roadway, continued to a wood line and struck a tree.

Deputies said a passenger in the vehicle died.

The driver, Trevor Johnson, was arrested for felony DUI. The crash remains under investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.