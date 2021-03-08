Patient whose heart stopped for nearly an hour thanks Trident staff for saving him

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff at Trident Medical Center on Monday reunited with a patient who is recovering after his heart stopped for 48 minutes last summer.

Chris Karpus (52) was at home last July when his heart stopped. His wife and son performed CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive. While being transported to Trident, Karpus’s heart stopped again.

He was put into a medically induced coma for three days and spent nine days in the hospital.

On Monday, he brought a gift basket to staff and met with one of the nurses who cared for him.