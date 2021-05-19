Patriots Point announces 4th of July celebration with fireworks, live music and food trucks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point announced plans for its annual 4th of July event, which will look much different this year because of the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and the fireworks blast on the land side of the USS Yorktown from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

“As the Lowcountry’s home for patriotism, we are proud to have an opportunity to light up the harbor with red, white and blue fireworks once again,” said Patriots Point Interim Executive Director Mike Hastings. “Unfortunately, due to staffing restraints, we will not be able to offer access to the USS Yorktown this year but plan to do so again next year.”

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will open for regular visitation on July 4 and will close at 5 p.m. The last ticket will be sold at 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say live music will begin at 6:00 p.m., and at least ten local food truck will sell food and beverages at the event.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs and picnic blankets.

You will not need to purchase tickets for this year’s event; however, parking will cost $20 per vehicle.