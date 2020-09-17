Patriots Point celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with drive-in showing of ‘Coco’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Norsan Media and Holy City Drive In are hosting a drive-in showing of Disney’s ‘Coco’ to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Noche de Cine con Norsan Media (Movie Night with Norsan Media) will be held at Patriots Point on September 27, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

It is described as “una celebración familiar de la cultura hispana, presentando ‘Coco'” / “a family celebration of spanish culture, presenting ‘Coco’.”

The event culminates a series of events hosted by Norsan Media in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Norsan Media said that they are “excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our Charleston audience in a way that prioritizes the safety of our attendees, but allows us to enjoy our tradition of musical entertainment with our families.”

At each of the upcoming events, Norsan Media will be giving out a limited number of free tickets to the ‘Coco’ viewing: