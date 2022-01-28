Patriots Point closes submarine exhibit due to leak

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum temporarily closed a submarine exhibit Friday afternoon after a leak was found in the main ballast tank.

According to the museum, the leak was found on the USS Clamagore, a Balao-class GUPPY III submarine on exhibit at the museum.

The Cold War-era submarine is the only one of its kind preserved in the United States.

Patriots Point recently closed the Clamagore exhibit in December of 2021 as well, citing “ongoing maintenance and assessments on the vessel.”