MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Patriots Point Development Authority is searching for a new executive director after accepting a resignation from Dr. Rorie Cartier on Wednesday.

Dr. Carter said personal and family needs led to his decision to resign as the authority’s current executive director.

“It has been a pleasure to serve in this role, and the lessons and experiences gained have been invaluable. I am confident that the museum is on solid footing and will continue to grow, inspire and educate the world on patriotism and honor.”

Dr. Cartier was named executive director in May 2021; he served as museum director for the National Museum of the Pacific War in Texas prior to serving on the board.

He also served as an assistant director of development for the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

“We’re sorry that Rorie is unable to remain at Patriots Point. We appreciate his service and leadership during the past year as we recovered from the pandemic,” said the Vice-Chairman of the PPDA Board Wayne Adams. “2021 was a very good year for Patriots Point, and we expect that success to continue over the coming months.”

Dr. Cartier’s resignation is effective June 30.