Patriots Point Development Authority’s Executive Director announces resignation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Patriots Point Development Authority will begin its search for a new leader after current executive director, Larry Murray, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Murray was named executive director in May 2019 after serving as Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I’m thankful to the Patriots Point Development Authority Board for giving me privilege to serve as their executive director,” said Murray. “I’ve had the honor to meet so many great people while aboard the USS Yorktown. As I leave to pursue another professional endeavor, I look forward to watching the museum and agency continue to do great things in the future.”

Patriots Point spokesman, Chris Hauff, said the state agency’s board of directors will immediately begin a search for his replacement.

The Patriots Point Development Authority board was established in the 1970s to develop the naval and maritime museum we know today.

“We appreciate Larry’s work at Patriots Point and wish him well in the future,” said PPDA Vice Chairman Wayne Adams.”