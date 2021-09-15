Patriots Point featuring symposium on diversity in WWII

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will participate in the Admiral Nimitz Foundation Virtual Symposium this Friday and Saturday.

This year’s theme is “A Catalyst for Change: Diversity in World War II.” It will “explore the diverse groups that supported and fought in the War in the Pacific and how they overcame adversity abroad and on the home front.”

Specifically, the symposium will examine the roles of Black and Native Americans in WWII at home and abroad, as well as diversity in today’s armed forces.

The symposium will stream aboard the USS Yorktown, which along with Patriot’s Point based USS Laffey, was instrumental in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Guests can visit the Stover Theater on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. to watch.