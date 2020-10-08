Patriots Point hosting Halloween promotion and costume contest

Joint Base Charleston service members attended the 2nd Annual Carrier Classic aboard the USS Yorktown Nov. 9, 2012, in Charleston, S.C. The men’s and women’s basketball teams from Ohio State University, as well as the Notre Dame women’s team and Marquette University men’s team were scheduled to play. The men’s game between Marquette University and Ohio State was canceled due to moisture on the court. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Dennis Sloan)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on Thursday announced a series of spooky events happening over Halloween weekend.

From Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, anyone who wears a costume will be offered reduced admission: $16 as opposed to the typical $24 for adults.

Costumed visitors will be able to participate in the museum’s first “touchless costume contest.” Participants will have their photos taken in a designated area aboard the aircraft carrier, and then upload their photos to Instagram. The museum will aggregate the photos for a fan vote.

The winner will receive two year-long passes to the museum and Yorktown apparel.

Additionally, the museum is extending the spooky fun by offering daytime ghost tours aboard the USS Yorktown on Friday and Saturday.

The tours, which are conducted by Bulldog Tours and typically given at night, “include stories of American Heroes who lived, died, and are still rumored to be aboard the aircraft carrier today.”

Nighttime ghost tours and paranormal investigations will be available as well.