MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is inviting guests to pay what they can the weekend of January 7 and 8.

Guests can choose their own prices for admission and parking instead of paying the standard $27 admission and $5 parking fees.

The tickets include access to the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, the Medal of Honor Museum, the Vietnam Experience Exhibition, and the Fragile Collections Exhibition.

This is the last weekend for guests to view the “selection of rare and fragile WWII artifacts” in the Fragile Collections Exhibition, as it will be discontinued. The exhibit includes “hand-selected artifacts from the museum’s collection, which include a boxing robe worn at matches on the USS Randolph, a parachute fragment with a message written from a Japanese [prisoner of war] camp, and fragments from kamikaze aircraft that struck U.S. ships in the Pacific Theater.”

Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette explained that the weekend promotion is “one of the many ways we like to thank the community for its support throughout the year.”

Active-duty military in uniform and children under six are free.