Patriots Point is planning May 15 reopening; completes improvement projects during closure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Center announced it plans to reopen to guests on May 15.

Patriots Point said it making use of the temporary closure to complete major improvement projects, which includes retiling and painting decks, ceilings and tour routes aboard the USS Yorktown.

They are also is installing ultraviolet (UV) light air purifiers in all of the air conditioning units aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown in preparation for the reopening in two weeks.

Health officials say UV light deactivates airborne or surface contaminants like mold, bacteria and viruses.

The museum will also install dozens of new hand sanitizing stations.

“COVID-19 has affected us all in negative ways, but the bright spot for us is the time we’ve had to make our museum better,” said museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “In our museum’s 44 years of existence, we’ve never had a month where our operations team could work on our vessels and exhibits without interruption. While serving the public, we can’t close the hangar deck or a tour route to perform extensive renovations. We’ve been able to do that the last few weeks. When we reopen, the USS Yorktown will look like the Navy has been back aboard.”

When Patriots Point reopens on May 15, visitors will only have access to self-guided tour routes. Educational programs and guided tours will not be sold, and overnight camping operations remain suspended until further notice.

Visit www.patriotspoint.org for more information.