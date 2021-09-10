Patriots Point livestreaming 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point on Saturday will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The silent walk will be held aboard the USS Yorktown beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The event is open to the public, included with the price of admission.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed at the following links: