Patriots Point livestreaming 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point on Saturday will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
The silent walk will be held aboard the USS Yorktown beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The event is open to the public, included with the price of admission.
For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed at the following links:
- Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/PatriotsPoint.org
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwq8dzX9vTK0pJMvgcfXeg
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user92746887