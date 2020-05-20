Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum to reopen May 22

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Following Governor Henry McMaster’s Wednesday announcement that attractions may reopen, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum said that it will open on Friday, May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Executive Director, Larry Murray said that they are “thankful for the opportunity to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.” Although they will not be hosting a ceremony, their “thoughts are with those families who gave given the ultimate sacrifice.” They encouraged people to “spend a few minutes at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument” which is located near the Patriots Point parking lot, and does not require a ticket.

The museum will implement several strict health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to museum workers, and asking visitors to purchase tickets online to reduce congregation.

UV light air purifiers have been installed aboard the USS Yorktown to help stem respiratory spread. Additionally, signs encouraging social distancing will be placed throughout the museum, and only self-guided tours will operate for the time being.

Some attractions, such as overnight camping trips, group tours, and in-person education programs, as well as enclosed exhibits like the submarine Clamagore, Apollo 8 space capsule, flight simulator, and bunkers in the Vietnam Experience, will remain closed.

The staff has used the closure to make improvements to the museum, including repainting open spaces aboard the USS Yorktown. Murray said that “The Fighting Lady looks better than it has in decades.” He said that the improvements to the Yorktown are a “bright spot” in an otherwise negative situation.