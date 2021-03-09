Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announces annual pass program

PROVIDED | Visitors and Volunteers “Mask Up” at Patriots Point following the CDC Guidelines

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced on Tuesday a new annual visitor pass program that allows unlimited admission.

The ‘Friends of the Fleet’ pass, which can be purchased for $69, will give pass-holders unlimited free admission for themselves and a guest for one year, plus free parking and a 10% discount on purchases in the gift shop.

Additional guests can be added for a $39 fee.

“This pass is designed for simplicity and as a way for our fans to support the museum, our historic ships and mission,” said Friends of the Fleet Manager Kevin Sutton. “The program brings tremendous value. Within two visits, pass-holders are already saving money. Friends of the Fleet is the perfect product for locals who want to visit Mount Pleasant’s top attraction with friends and family throughout the year.”

Admission to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum includes access to the historic WWII aircraft carrier Yorktown, destroyer Laffey, Medal of Honor Museum, and the three-acre Vietnam Experience Exhibit.

The standard rate for daily museum admission is $24 for adults and $16 for children ages 6-12. Children under the age of six are free of charge.

You can purchase your pass or learn more about the Friends of the Fleet program by visiting: www.patriotspoint.org