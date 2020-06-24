Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum offering teacher discount

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Saturday, teachers will be eligible for discounted admission to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

The teacher appreciation discount will deduct three dollars from the price of a ticket, bringing admission down to $21. Teachers will be required to show a school identification badge at the ticket window.

Patriots Point Executive Director, Larry Murray, said in part “Every year we meet teachers from across our region who bring thousands of students to see our museum and experience one of our many education programs…We hope this new discount will serve as a token of appreciation for everything our educators do.”

Admission prices are as follows:

  • Adults: $24
  • Teachers, First Responders and Military Veterans: $21
  • Seniors, Military (Active Duty and Retired): $19
  • Kids Ages 6-11: $16
  • Kids under the Age of 6: Free
  • Active Duty Wearing Uniform: Free

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES