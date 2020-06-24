Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum offering teacher discount

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Saturday, teachers will be eligible for discounted admission to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

The teacher appreciation discount will deduct three dollars from the price of a ticket, bringing admission down to $21. Teachers will be required to show a school identification badge at the ticket window.

Patriots Point Executive Director, Larry Murray, said in part “Every year we meet teachers from across our region who bring thousands of students to see our museum and experience one of our many education programs…We hope this new discount will serve as a token of appreciation for everything our educators do.”

Admission prices are as follows: