Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will not reopen as planned

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point officials have retracted plans to open the Naval and Maritime Museum on Friday, citing improper filings with the SC Department of Commerce.

On Thursday morning, officials sent a press release stating that the museum would reopen on Friday, May 15, with enhanced sanitation and social distancing protocols in place. By Thursday evening, those plans were squandered.

Executive Director Larry Murray said that the decision to reopen was “premature” and that they were “unaware of the necessary protocol.”

According to a second press release issued by Patriots Point, the museum is considered a state attraction, and still restricted from normal operations.

Murray continued, saying “moving forward, we will follow the necessary guidelines while working with the state to set a new target date when the time comes.” He went on to apologize “to those who made plans to come see the museum” and who were inconvenienced by the change of plans.