Patriots Point offering dads free admission on Father’s Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – will offer dads free admission on Father’s Day.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., families are invited to tour the museum and all of its attractions, including the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier, the USS Laffey Destroyer, the USS Clamagore Submarine, a three-acre Vietnam Experience, a Medal of Honor museum, and 28 historic aircraft.

Those interested in more activities can opt for the Captain’s Tour, which costs an additional $15 and includes access to typically off-limits attractions such as a B-25, the foc’s’le, and the Captain’s Quarters.

Admission (non-dads) is as follows:

Ages 6 to 11 – $16

Ages 12 to 61 – $27

Ages 62+ – $19

Active duty/retired military (ID required) – $19

Veterans/teachers/first responders – $21

Children under 6 – free

Active duty military in uniform – free