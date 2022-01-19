Patriots Point offering free admission to low-income families

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Monday announced that it will waive admission fees for qualifying low-income families.

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be eligible to receive free admission for up to four people by presenting an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at the ticket window.

Patriots Point recently became a member of the Museums for All initiative, created by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The program “aims to give children and families access to high-quality museum experiences.”

Patriots Point Executive Director Dr. Rorie Cartier said that “it is a joy to see children’s eyes light up as they walk onto the USS Yorktown for the very first time.” He continued, saying “every child should have the chance to come aboard our historic ships regardless of their family’s financial situation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES