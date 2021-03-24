Patriots Point offering free admission to Vietnam Vets on Vietnam Veterans Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on Monday will offer free admission to Vietnam veterans and their immediate families in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day.

March 29 marks the 48th anniversary of U.S. troops leaving Vietnam.

Patriots Point is home to multiple Vietnam War exhibits.

Visitors can walk through the Vietnam Experience, “a three-acre re-creation of a Brown Water Naval Support Base and Marine Fire Artillery Base” that uses “audio and visual technology that brings the war to life in a respectful way.”

A Special Forces display opened in 2019 “explains how Green Berets in the U.S. Army relied on oppressed tribe people known as Montagnards to help fight the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong.”

Over 60,000 Montagnards were trained by Special Forces.

Patriots Point is currently raising funds to restore a Mark 1 Patrol Boat, River (PBR), which sits in the VE lagoon. PBR’s were able to “maneuver in shallow, weed-choked rivers” thanks to their fiberglass hulls and water jet drives.