Patriots Point offering moms free admission on Mother’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point on Monday announced that the Naval and Maritime Museum will offer all moms free admission on Mother’s Day, May 9.

Moms and their families can enjoy exploring the over “1,000,000 square feet of ships, exhibits, and spaces Patriots Point has to offer,” and take in expansive views of the Lowcountry from the Charleston Harbor.

Ninos Creamery ice cream and food truck will be on site for an extra sweet Mother’s Day treat.

Parking rates and admission for the rest of the family will remain the same.

