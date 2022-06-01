MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is now open to groups of any size for an overnight program at Patriots Point usually reserved for groups of 10 or more.

Operation Overnight invites guests to spend one or two nights on the historic USS Yorktown aircraft carrier and participate in an immersive ‘Live Like a Sailor’ program.

Guests will have the opportunity to take after-hours tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and Medal of Honor Museum, watch a movie in the ship’s theater, and more.

Typically, guests must have parties of 10 or more to participate in the overnight program. However, the group minimum will be waived July 15 and 16.

The cost of an overnight stay is $85 per person for one might and $145 per person for two nights. Food is not included in the price of tickets.

Children must be at least six years old to participate, and must have a chaperone of the same gender since the sleeping quarters are split by gender.

To make reservations, call (843) 881-5932. Booking ends June 30.