Patriots Point participates in Taps Across America

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum participated in Taps Across America on Memorial Day.

A bugler sounded the call at 3:00 p.m. from the deck of the USS Yorktown to honor fallen service members.

Members from the Hanahan High School Band played alongside the bugler.

Taps Across America is a national campaign that “asks Americans, wherever they are at 3:000 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.”