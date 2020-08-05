Patriots Point partnering with International Diving Institute

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is partnering with the International Diving Institute (IDI) to “create a real-world diving experience for students, and a source for ship and pier maintenance for the museum.”

IDI operates in North Charleston, where it has been for over 16 years. The institute “often teaches veterans who are beginning the next stage of their careers after service.”

Students will spend at least one week per month at Patriots Point training for careers in the Marine Construction Industry, working on projects such as hull scrubbing, pressure washing, patchwork, and pier inspections.

Patriots Point Executive Director, Larry Murray, described the relationship as symbiotic, saying “the hands-on experience these students get will fine-tune what they learn in the classroom and set them up for future career success. At the same time, the hard work that they perform is invaluable for us as a museum.”

IDI President David Hollars said that he is optimistic about the future potential of the partnership. He went on to say that he hopes the work his students do through the partnership “will help preserve the ships so that future generations can learn about honor, sacrifice, and naval combat.”