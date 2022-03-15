MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Vietnam War Veterans will be at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum March 29 to participate in an event celebrating Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Veterans will be at the Vietnam Experience exhibit from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. sharing stories about their service and presenting memorabilia from the war. A ceremony featuring a speaker, bag-piper, and prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m.

The event honoring Vietnam veterans is free to the public. Admission to the other attractions at Patriots Point, like the USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, will be free to Vietnam veterans and their spouses.

Executive Director, Dr. Rorie Cartier, explained that many veterans of the Vietnam war “did not get a hero’s welcome home after the war,” so Patriots Point wants to make sure they know that their service is appreciated.