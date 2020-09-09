Patriots Point to livestream 9/11 memorial service

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Friday will livestream a 9/11 memorial service, led by the 9/11 Silent Walk, with several local first responders participating.

The service will honor the 2,977 individuals that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 19 years ago, including 343 members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and 71 law enforcement officers.

At 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001, the world stood still as a plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. At 8:46 a.m. on September 11 2020, the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) Honor Guard will begin the remembrance ceremony by marching “down the pier and up to the flight deck of the USS Yorktown.”

At 9:03 a.m., the exact time a second plane struck the World Trade Center South Tower, NCFD will pause for a moment of silence before raising FDNY and NYPD flags.

Following the raising of the flags, local leaders will reflect on the events of 9/11, including:

City of North Charleston – Mayor Keith Summey

North Charleston Fire Department – Fire Chief Gregory Bulanow

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department – Fire Chief Mike Mixon

Mt. Pleasant Police Department – Police Chief Carl Ritchie

Charleston Police Department – Police Chief Luther Reynolds

Patriots Point Executive Director, Larry Murray, explained that although this year’s events look different due to COVID-19, the tradition of honoring the fallen remains:

“For the last several years we have been honored to be part of the 9/11 Silent Walk to honor the victims of 9/11. Since we aren’t able to continue that tradition because of the risk to public health, we immediately started discussing alternative ways to properly honor the fallen. We hope the community will take a few minutes to join us on Friday, a day we promised never to forget.”

The service will be available on Patriots Point’s Facebook and Youtube pages.